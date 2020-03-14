William becomes London´s Air Ambulance charity patron

The Duke of Cambridge has been announced as a patron of London’s Air Ambulance (LAA) charity.

The new role will see William highlight the importance of the charity’s work in supporting the LAA, which responds to serious incidents across the city.

In January last year, the duke became patron of LAA’s 30th anniversary campaign, Thirty Years Saving Lives, which has raised £1 million for helipad facilities and mental health support for crew members.

William is no stranger to the line of work, having previously served as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance for two years until 2017.

In his role as patron of LAA’s 30th anniversary campaign, the duke last year co-piloted its standby helicopter and met clinicians and crew members during a visit to the Royal London Hospital.

Speaking about the role of the LAA at an event last year, William said: “Their care can mean the difference between life and death, between recovery and life-long disability.

“They show remarkable resilience and strength in the face of tragedies that they come across every day.”

LAA chief executive Jonathan Jenkins said: “We are honoured that the Duke of Cambridge has chosen to become patron of London’s Air Ambulance charity after getting to know us last year.

“The duke truly understands our work and knows that every second counts in an emergency.

“We know that with his help, as well as the continued support of the public, our crews can reach those who need them most – serving the people of London 24 hours a day, every day of the year.”