William Wragg, a senior Tory, accuses the government of blackmailing MPs in order to put an end to Boris Johnson’s no-confidence vote.

William Wragg, a senior Tory, claims the government is blackmailing MPs to prevent a no-confidence vote against Boris Johnson.

MPs have been urged to report any attempt to “blackmail” them over their support for a no-confidence motion against Mr Johnson to the police, according to a senior Tory MP.

The government has been accused of blackmailing MPs in order to keep their support for Boris Johnson.

Whips have threatened to withdraw government funding from rebellious MPs’ areas, according to senior Tory MP William Wragg, Chairman of the Commons Public Administration Committee.

He also claims that some members of the government have considered leaking damaging stories about dissident MPs to the press.

Mr Wragg is urging MPs to report to the police any attempt to “blackmail” them for supporting a no-confidence motion against Mr Johnson.

“In recent days, a number of members of Parliament have been subjected to pressure and intimidation from members of the Government as a result of their declared or implied desire for a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister’s party leadership,” he said.

“Of course, it is the whip’s office’s responsibility to secure the Government’s business in the House of Commons.”

“However, it is not their role to break the ministerial code by threatening to withdraw public-sector investments in Members of Parliament’s constituencies.”

“Intimidating a member of Parliament is a serious offense.

“Moreover, the reports that I’m aware of appear to be blackmail.”

“As a result, I would advise colleagues to contact the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, and they are also welcome to contact me at any time.”

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, called for an investigation into the “shocking allegations” of bullying and blackmail.

“These are shocking allegations of bullying, blackmail, and bad behavior from people in positions of power,” she wrote on Twitter.

“It’s critical that this is thoroughly investigated.”

This story is in the process of being updated…

Senior Tory William Wragg accuses Government of blackmailing MPs to halt Boris Johnson no confidence rebellion