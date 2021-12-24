Willy Suarez Maceo, a suspected serial killer, is being investigated after a string of shootings in Florida.

A REAL ESTATE AGENT IN FLORIDA is being investigated as a possible serial killer in Miami, where police believe he is responsible for a string of shootings across the state.

Willy Suarez Maceo, 25, is accused of killing two people in Florida since October, according to Miami police.

During a press conference on Thursday evening, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales in announcing the arrest of the suspected serial killer.

Maceo is accused of shooting two people in Wynwood on December 21, one of whom died.

He is suspected of killing another person in October, according to police.

According to Morales, the connection was made on December 21 when a witness alerted an officer about a person suffering from blunt force trauma to the head.

Following further investigation, it was discovered that the victim had a gunshot wound and was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

