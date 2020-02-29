Willy Toledo, acquitted of the crime against religious feelings

The Criminal Court number 26 of Madrid has acquitted the actor Willy Toledo of the crimes against religious feelings and obstruction of justice of those who had been accused by the association of Christian Lawyers and for which he was tried last 17 February, following two messages posted on your Facebook account.

The sentence, dated February 21 and released this Saturday, highlights “the lack of education, bad taste and foul language used by the accused, and that characterizes his publications, but does not accredit the commission by himself of a crime of derision against the religious feelings for which he has been accused.

Explains in this regard, that the “test practiced is insufficient to determine the concurrence of the subjective element that requires the criminal type”, that is to say, the spirit of derision, since it is, “the publication itself” the basis of the whole procedure and from its literal tenor and context “it follows that they were not published with the intention of offending religious feelings.”

It supports the explanations that Toledo himself gave in the Chamber; while he assumes that the “I fall for the Virgin of Pilar,” published in a longer message on October 12, was accompanied by “the same ill-sounding and crude allusion regarding the national holiday, the monarchy and its monarchs, the discovery, its conquerors, the conquest and “everything that moves”.

“That is to say, it is clear that its objective was not the criticism or offense of religious feelings, but the October 12 Feast and all that implies it,” says the sentence, which is positioned in the same sense on the texts that publishes on July 5, 2017, while «using the same foul, vulgar, mocking and provocative language makes a defense of their companions -a processed protesters- and of what they were claiming».

«It must be taken into account that the two publications are made by the accused on his Facebook social profile, so it is understood that they were addressed to his followers, and people who share the ideas of the accused and the taste for his special style literary », adds the sentence. .