Wilson eyes golfing history at Qld Open

Not content with simply qualifying, teenager Sarah Wilson wants to create more history by making the cut on her home course at this week’s Queensland Open.

Wilson, 19, will be just the second female in the tournament’s 95-year history to compete against the men after a two-under 70 in pre-qualifying earlier this week earned her a start at Pelican Waters on the Sunshine Coast.

The previous to do so was Becky Kay when the tournament was last held in 2018.

But Kay, a mentor for Cairns-raised Wilson, didn’t make the cut as Jordan Zunich went on to lift the trophy at Brisbane Golf Club.

Wilson has called Pelican Waters home for the last four years and is confident that knowledge will help when she tees off alongside Jarryd Felton and Brady Watt on Thursday.

“It’s a good mindset to be in, knowing that I earned my spot and I’m happy to be grouped with them because I know they’re great advocates for female golfers,” Wilson told AAP.

“The goal now is to make the cut, because no female’s done that before.

“But mainly I just want to enjoy it, absorb it and do my best to keep within my own game even though I know that’s going to be tough.”

Zunich will return to defend his title after the tournament was moved from last November into 2020.

But the likes of Richard Green, Jason Norris, Brad Kennedy, Anthony Quayle, Michael Sim and Dimitrios Papadatos will keep him honest.