Wiltshire crash – Four young men killed after car smashes into house and catches fires in early hours of morning

FOUR young men have died in a horrific crash in Wiltshire after their car smashed into a house and burst into flames on the A4.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene in Derry Hill, near Calne at approximately 3am on Sunday morning.

The four victims, some believed to be in their teens, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The burnt-out wreckage of the car was lifted from the scene by police last night.

The residents of the house immediately called 999 following the crash, and were evacuated while the fire service extinguished the blaze.

Nobody inside the house was injured.

The road has been branded an accident blackspot by locals and police have now launched an investigation.

Supt Steve Cox, of Wiltshire Police, said: “This was an absolutely horrific collision on our roads in the early hours of this morning.

“All blue light services attended the scene and were met with devastating scenes after a vehicle travelling along the A4 collided with a house and caught on fire.”

He added: “All four occupants of the vehicle died at the scene. Their families have been informed and we are in the process of assigning each family with specialist trained officers.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all at Wiltshire Police are with them all today.”

The A4 and the A342 was closed while investigation and recovery work continued.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to call 101 and quote log number 64 of August 16.