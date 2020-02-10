Windy, with a chance of trampolines: Storm Ciara brings gales & flooding across Britain, disrupts air traffic (VIDEOS)

Powerful storm Ciara has reached the UK, causing massive disruption of land and air traffic, as well as sporadic flooding and property damage. It also sent many light objects flying, causing an online joking storm as well.

The authorities urged citizens to refrain from travel altogether, as heavy rain and extreme winds caused country-wide infrastructure disruption.

Here’s a reminder of the #wind warnings in force for today due to #StormCiara#WeatherAwarepic.twitter.com/3QTZMqxvjW — Met Office (@metoffice) February 9, 2020

Although multiple flights across the country were cancelled, some planes, however, braved the weather — and landings in such winds are scary to merely look at, let alone to be inside a struggling aircraft.

#StormCiara: Manchester Airport experiencing very high winds gusting to 86 mph (Video: marcshaw76). pic.twitter.com/A6K4DlejqP — Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) February 9, 2020

#StormCiara looks like the @emirates plane is having trouble landing into Manchester Airport. Currently circling Stretford 🌪 pic.twitter.com/qMNkkM0HXg — Chris Terry (@ChrisTe45671972) February 9, 2020

The storm took its toll on land traffic as well, with fallen trees and flooding disrupting rails and roads.

All trains to London have now been suspended. I had to put my wig in my suitcase and I have no clue where I am #StormCíarapic.twitter.com/zlreWu484l — Seyi Akiwowo (@seyiakiwowo) February 9, 2020

In certain areas, the storm caused outright deluge, with rivers overflowing and streets getting under water, triggering desperate efforts to keep property dry.

Edisford under water #StormCiarapic.twitter.com/tR7a0ik5QF — Cluggy (@cluggy75) February 9, 2020

Scenes in Brighouse !#StormCiara Clifton common, Brighouse beck, Tesco carpark 🌧⛈☔️ pic.twitter.com/AmswpGKw1s — Rick. (@rickhopkins83) February 9, 2020

The strong winds have also took down some weak structures — several football stadiums, and even one antique windmill have been battered by the storm.

#StormCiara hasn’t been kind to Wisbech Town’s stadium here 😔pic.twitter.com/xzN1lvpzyc — Goal (@goal) February 9, 2020

@Hudsonweather Storm Ciara tears sails off historic Burgh Le Marsh windmill. Lincolnshire 😢 pic.twitter.com/7A3KJKnvrM — Amanda Fisher (@chesterfield69) February 9, 2020

The storm has taken a particularly heavy toll on light and loose structures. Many people have had their trampolines gone — while the others had the jumping implements literally falling from the skies into their gardens.

So we’ve woken up to find a trampoline in our garden??? 🤣🤷🏼‍♀️ #StormCiarapic.twitter.com/1fZWStolDU — Miss Snell (@kayleymay) February 9, 2020

Some however, kept all serious about them — for instance, at least two trampolines have landed on rail tracks and disrupted traffic.

⚠️ #StormCiara super-thread. We’ll update this as the day goes on with incidents/advice affecting @Se_Railway / @SouthernRailUK + @TLRailUK until the winds die down. This is the Chelsfield trampoline as it was at 7am today – it has since been removed! pic.twitter.com/Ei7jYZrCF9 — Network Rail Kent and Sussex (@NetworkRailSE) February 9, 2020

Wheelie bins have been quite vigorous amid the winds as well.

Despite the heavy rain and winds, there is still some racing going ahead this afternoon in Britain 👀😉#StormCiarapic.twitter.com/AgYsNHa7Rz — 10bet (@10betSports) February 9, 2020

The winds also affected many garden fences, especially those that have not exactly been steady.

Lost a fence. Very dismayed to not have gained a trampoline. Its right THERE #StormCíara Help a mother out! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/gywWxmL6zn — Gemma Brown (@MoonHollie13) February 9, 2020

Always wanted an open plan garden 👍🏻 cheers #StormCiarapic.twitter.com/D0L3NfQ656 — MJ⚽️FPL🔰 (@marcmmx) February 9, 2020

The trampoline and fence fall caused a wave of online joking, yet people who faced more serious troubles with the weather were not amused.

I don’t know how I’m going to bounce back from this…😂😂😂 #StormCiara#StormCaira#storm#windy#staysafe#weather#WeatherWarningspic.twitter.com/hgsVDlL0Kg — Dean (@DeanCoxj) February 9, 2020

Latest from the Met Office: #StormCiarapic.twitter.com/wxXWfDmWBS — Guffers (@gavmacn) February 9, 2020

This is my town at the moment. Can people get te fuck with their shitty attempts at humour with pictures of garden chairs that have fallen over? Pricks. #StormCiara#Ciarastormpic.twitter.com/8XdfgufW9u — Mark Hebden (@unionlib) February 9, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!