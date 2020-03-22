The world of wine has plenty of superstar grapes with Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Carmenere, Shiraz and Chardonnay on anyone’s ‘A’ list and with the exception of the latter two, it just shows what an impact Bordeaux has had on the world.

So, my question is, with so many fabulous varieties and at least one blockbusting wine that even beer drinkers have heard about in Chateauneuf du Pape, why is the Rhone lagging so far behind? Shiraz is, without doubt, a red carpet variety but what about the rest of the Rhone Rangers? I know I’m mainly a red wine chap but trust me, if you’ve never tasted a good white Rhone Valley wine or a new world Viognier or Marsanne then you haven’t lived.