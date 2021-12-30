Winfield tornado warning – Residents in Alabama are bracing for wild weather and power outages as a massive storm approaches.

Storm damage has been reported in Winfield, Alabama as a result of a severe weather outbreak.

The extent of the damage is unknown, but Marion County EMA reported “significant damage” to buildings, roofs, and power lines.

The Winfield Fire Department has not received any reports of injuries at this time, but crews are going door to door to check on residents who may have been affected.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Marion and Fayette Counties, but it was lifted around 7:00 p.m.

Blount, Cherokee, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Walker, and Winston Counties, however, are still under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. tonight.

There will be more to come…

