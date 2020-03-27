Winging it: WATCH who attracted police attention on a Paris highway

By Denis Bedoya 

Only the thin blue line stands between civil society and anarchy. Or, as the case may be, between a procession of ducklings and highway traffic, as dashcam footage shared by French police shows.

With the Covid-19 crisis prompting unprecedented public lockdowns, the police are often tasked with keeping order, including ensuring roadways are kept clear for essential travel – all while sparing these cute little canards from an untimely death.

While no press release has yet been issued on the traffic emergency, it’s safe to assume that the momma duck and her adorable line of ducklings made it off the highway to safety.

