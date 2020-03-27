Winging it: WATCH who attracted police attention on a Paris highway

Only the thin blue line stands between civil society and anarchy. Or, as the case may be, between a procession of ducklings and highway traffic, as dashcam footage shared by French police shows.

With the Covid-19 crisis prompting unprecedented public lockdowns, the police are often tasked with keeping order, including ensuring roadways are kept clear for essential travel – all while sparing these cute little canards from an untimely death.

Les motards de la DOPC et tous les policiers de la @prefpolice veillent sur votre sécurité.Faites attention à vous et prenez soin de vos poussins.👮‍♀️👮‍♂️🦆🐤🐤🐤#RestezChezVouspic.twitter.com/ssbQlXajeq — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) March 25, 2020

While no press release has yet been issued on the traffic emergency, it’s safe to assume that the momma duck and her adorable line of ducklings made it off the highway to safety.

