Vintage vehicles are displayed at the Wings and Wheels drive-thru event in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 16, 2020. The Wings and Wheels drive-thru event featuring about 11,100 square meters of vintage buses, tractors, antique cars as well as vintage airplanes was held in Abbotsford of Canada from Aug. 15 to 16. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)