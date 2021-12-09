Winndye Jenkins, Larry Hoover’s wife, who is she?

Winndye Jenkins, who is Larry Hoover’s wife?

LARRY Hoover is credited with co-founding the Gangster Disciples, a Chicago street gang.

Prior to his incarceration, Larry Hoover worked with Winndye Jenkins in the 1960s.

Larry Hoover and Winndye Jenkins have been together for a long time.

Hoover has recently gained popularity in the mainstream media, thanks to rapper Kanye West’s concert and promotion of the phrase “Free Larry Hoover.”

Jenkins and Hoover were never married legally, and according to AB TC, she is his “common-law wife.”

Despite their numerous attempts, Hoover’s penitentiary has prevented them from marrying, according to an interview with Jenkins in AB TC.

Jenkins spoke about her husband’s incarceration in a July 2021 interview with the Chicago Sun Times.

Since his incarceration in 1973, Wendy has been his constant link to the outside world and his family.

“I stayed to assist him in leaving.”

I was hoping he’d be able to escape.

We could have moved on at this point.

But we believed he would be released if he met the legal requirements.”

“However, they believe he wields too much power on these streets, and they want to kidnap him.”

Jenkins stated, “It’s all political.”

Her son and grandson, who share Hoover’s first name, have been affected by her husband’s media attention, she said.

“I once told my son that he could change his name, but he said he wouldn’t,” she explained.

“He didn’t think his father was a jerk.”

“Senior never imagined his son would be named after him.”

Larry Hoover Jr., Jenkins and Hoover’s son, is unknown in age.

Larry Hoover Jr. is believed to be in his late thirties or forties.

On the Drea O Show on YouTube, he recently appeared in an interview with Drea O.

He discussed his relationship with Kanye West as well as his father’s benefit concert.

Around the 6:05 mark, Hoover Jr. said, “He’s aware of it and he has to be concerned because he has no idea how it may affect him.”

“He is concerned that it will have a negative impact on him because it demonstrates his power, but his power is positive.”

It’s not going to go away because he’s a powerful person.”

Kanye West will host the benefit concert for Free Larry Hoover, and rapper Drake is expected to attend.