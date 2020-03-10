Winners in openers, Sounders, Crew to meet

Jordan Morris wasn’t happy about being on the bench for the season opener, on a day the Seattle Sounders unveiled their 2019 MLS Cup championship banner.

He took out his frustration on the Chicago Fire.

Morris came on as a substitute at halftime and scored twice in the second half on Sunday, the last in stoppage time, as the Sounders rallied for a 2-1 victory at home.

Morris and the Sounders will look to make it two in a row when Seattle plays host to the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

“I was a little frustrated. It’s the first game, you always want to be out there,” Morris told reporters of the opener. “But I always respect the coaches, their decisions, and what’s best for the team.”

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said he didn’t want to overuse Morris early in the season after the forward played 84 minutes in a CONCACAF Champions League match three days earlier.

“But then Jordan’s anger turned into, ‘I’m a team guy and I’m going to accept this decision,'” Schmetzer said. “I could just tell when we had spoken to him about getting warmed up and he was going in at halftime, you could see on his face that he was motivated.”

The Crew opened its season with a 1-0 home victory against New York City FC, with Lucas Zelarayan scoring the lone goal early in the second half. Goalkeeper Eloy Room made three saves for the shutout.

Crew coach Caleb Porter is very familiar with the Sounders, having previously faced them multiple times a season in Cascadia Cup matches when he was leading the Portland Timbers.

“I love playing two really good teams early in the year because it’s a great measuring stick for us and we can learn a lot from these games,” Porter told MLSsoccer.com. “We know we will be underdogs. We know they’ll be favored. We know what they like to do, so we have to think about those things. Go in with a bit of confidence, but also go in with an understanding that this is a game we have to be smart in.”

