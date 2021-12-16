Winners of ‘The Voice’ make history before returning home to care for their sick father.

Winners of ‘The Voice’ make history, then rush home to care for their ailing father.

On Tuesday night’s “The Voice” finale, there was a hint that Girl Named Tom had a good chance of winning the 21st season of the NBC singing competition halfway through the show.

Girl Named Tom was the first act on the show to have four songs in the iTunes Top 10 at the same time, according to show emcee Carson Daly.

Daly read the final vote results on live television about an hour later: the South Bend-based sibling trio had indeed won “The Voice.”

They also received (dollar)100,000 in prize money and a recording contract.

Wendy Moten was beaten by the group.

Paris Willingham finished third, followed by Hailey Mia.

Jershika Maple came in fifth place.

Just before the final results were revealed, celebrity coach Kelly Clarkson told Girl Named Tom, “You have a huge fan base behind you.”

“Let’s make the most of it and keep it going.”

I’ll always be on Team GNT.”

The victory for the trio of Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Liechty, however, had a bittersweet tone to it.

After Tuesday’s show, the siblings issued a statement on Twitter saying their father was “in horrific pain” following surgery and that they would be flying to Ohio “as soon as possible” to be with family.

Since 2017, their father has struggled with cancer.

The siblings thanked their fans and said they were still “fortunate and blessed” by the “joyful distraction” of the show.

“In every corner of the world, keep being positive, hope-filled beams of light,” the statement said.

“Of course, this isn’t the end.”

We’ve written dozens of new songs that we’re excited to share with you.”

Girl Named Tom finished a string of competitive performances on the show on Monday night by singing Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” followed by a cover of The Foundations’ “Baby, Now That I Found You.”

The songs were their final opportunity to win votes from the audience.

Girl Named Tom made the finals for the first time in “Voice” history.

They were consistently in the running throughout the season, defeating competitors and securing enough votes for each…

