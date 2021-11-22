Winning Set For Life Lotto numbers revealed with £3.6 million jackpot up for grabs in the National Lottery results LIVE.

THE SET FOR LIFE draw has taken place, and another incredible lifetime payout jackpot is up for grabs.

At 8 p.m., the Set For Life draw took place, with Brits having a chance to win £10,000 per month for the next 30 years.

3, 15, 26, 30, and 39 are the winning numbers.

03. was the lucky number.

Keep in mind that you should always play responsibly.

When the fun is over, it’s time to call it a day.

We’ll provide a prize breakdown update as soon as the data is available.

The Set For Life draw for the National Lottery will take place tonight.

The winning numbers for tonight will be revealed at 8 p.m.

A lucky ticket holder could win £10,000 per month for the next 30 years if the jackpot is won.

The following map depicts the UK’s top ten luckiest lottery areas.

The areas with the highest number of high-tier winners to win £50,000 or more on the National Lottery, as measured by lottery data, are the cities and towns with the highest number of high-tier winners per capita.

Over 6,100 people in the UK have become millionaires thanks to the National Lottery.

The luckiest regions are revealed using data from the lottery’s inception in 1994 to September 2019.

Patrick and Frances Connolly, like many lottery players, “always hoped” they’d win, but they weren’t optimistic.

They won £114,969,775 on the EuroMillions two years ago on New Year’s Day, after playing every week for years.

The couple from County Armagh, Northern Ireland, modestly celebrated the “life-changing” sum with “a cup of tea and a hug.”

“I always hoped we’d win the lottery one day,” they told ITV, “but if we did, it’d just be our luck that a lot of other people would win on the same day with the same numbers.”

“I never imagined we’d win nearly £115 million in our wildest dreams.”

Unbeknownst to him, an Australian man won the lottery a month ago and has finally claimed his £2.4 million prize.

After winning the Set for Life jackpot on October 9, the ticket holder was able to collect his winnings on Thursday.

For the next 20 years, he will be paid £11,000 per month.

Lotto officials couldn’t find or contact the man about his winnings because his entry was unregistered, so they had to wait until he came forward.

The lucky winner stated that he kept his entry ticket in his wallet the entire time.

