Winter family vacations are in jeopardy due to the inability of 12- to 15-year-olds to be fully vaccinated.

Families with teenagers who want to go skiing in the Alps or visit Christmas markets on the continent will have to pay hundreds of pounds for frequent Covid testing, as well as a complete ban in Austria.

A domestic vaccine pass is required for entry to public areas in the alpine nations of Italy, France, and Austria, including restaurants, hotels, pools, and in some cases ski lifts.

Children aged 12 to 15 in the United Kingdom, on the other hand, are only allowed to receive a single vaccination and do not count as fully vaccinated in these countries.

They also have no easy way of demonstrating that they have recovered from Covid, which in some countries can be used in place of proof of vaccination.

It can cost hundreds of pounds to obtain a recovery certificate from a private clinic.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization recommended last week that teenagers aged 16 and 17 receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, but no decision has been made on a second dose for children aged 12 to 15.

As a result of the oversight, teenagers visiting Austria face a de facto ban on entering any public space, while those visiting France and Italy must pay hundreds of pounds for routine testing because they cannot prove they are fully vaccinated.

And, as I reported last month, families were frustrated that their vacation plans were being disrupted because children under the age of 16 are not eligible for the NHS Covid travel pass.

The UK government’s decision to not fully vaccinate children aged 12 to 15 has already forced one major school trip provider to cancel 2,000 children’s ski trips to Austria and Italy.

PGL’s group commercial director, Stephen Craeven, expressed his “heartbreak” at having to postpone between 40 and 50 trips in February of next year due to UK vaccine regulations.

He suggested that the UK change its vaccine policy to allow children aged 12 to 15 to receive two vaccinations, or that the EU “needs to.”

