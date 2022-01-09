Winter getaway spots, including the hotel where Meghan Markle stayed

Booking.com has compiled a list of cozy accommodations from its more than 28 million listings in more than 153,000 locations around the world.

There’s nothing more inviting than sitting in front of a crackling fire on a cold winter’s night when the days don’t seem to be getting lighter and the temperature is likely to drop again.

Snuggle up in your winter woolies and visit these enchanting locations with family and friends, or whisk a loved one away for some fireside romance while the snow falls outside.

A venue that once hosted Meghan Markle and a secluded former rectory are among the properties.

Oxfordshire Artists’ Retreat

This charming hotel has rustic and colorful rooms, as well as a pub, dining room, and a large terrace garden.

Its inglenook fireplaces, as well as the stylish log burners in the Stable Suite and Barn Suite, are ideal for keeping warm during the winter months.

The Bath Priory is a Relais and Chateaux hotel in Bath, England.

This impressive country house with period features, a restaurant, and a luxurious spa sits on four acres of idyllic grounds.

Guests who are feeling chilly can warm up in the indoor heated pool, sauna, and steam pod, or relax in front of the cozy fireplaces in the junior suites.

Berkshire, Cliveden House

This grand mansion was once the home of several Dukes, with each room named after a historical figure and the furnishings tailored to their personalities.

Meghan Markle stayed here the night before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Sizzle in the sauna and hot tub in the elegant spa or spend a relaxing evening by the fire.

The Pen-Y-Dyffryn Country Hotel is located near Oswestry.

This peaceful Georgian former rectory on the Shropshire-Wales border hills makes for an unforgettable winter getaway.

Curled up with a book or a board game from Pen-Y-Dyffryn’s own collection, bask in the glowing embers of its log fire.

Dorset’s Acorn Inn

This unique inn, nestled among the Dorset hills, features rustic decor in the form of wooden beams.

