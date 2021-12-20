Winter Solstice 2021 live stream: When should you watch the sunrise as the world’s shortest day is commemorated?

On the solstice, tens of thousands of people gather at Stonehenge to celebrate, and it is thought that the stones were carefully placed to frame the sunset on the shortest day.

The shortest day of the year is approaching, which means that mornings and evenings will gradually become lighter once more.

The winter solstice is on December 21 this year.

This is the most common date, though it can also be on the 22nd of December, as it was in 2019.

You can watch it on a live stream if you don’t want to travel to Wiltshire.

On the 22nd of December, English Heritage will broadcast the sunrise live on its digital channels.

You can see it on the official Stonehenge or English Heritage Facebook pages, as well as the English Heritage YouTube and Instagram channels.

The actual solstice occurs at 3.58 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, but there is no live stream of it.

The solstice is also known as midwinter because the days grow longer after it passes and the countdown to spring begins.

This year’s astronomical winter season will last until Sunday, March 20, 2021, the date of the Northern Hemisphere’s vernal equinox.

Winter begins on the first day of December every year, according to meteorological definitions that divide the year into four seasons of three full months each based on the Gregorian calendar.

The summer solstice, which occurs around June 20 and has become associated with Stonehenge and paganism, is the astronomical calendar’s longest day and the start of summer.

Spring and autumn begin on the equinoxes in March and September, respectively.

These are the two times of the year when the equator is the closest part of the Earth to the sun, resulting in 12 hours of daylight for the entire world.

From the dawn of time, the winter solstice has been associated with rituals and celebrations, with modern-day Christmas traditions beginning as observances.

