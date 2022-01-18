Winter sports enthusiasts can save money by taking advantage of Inghams’ early-bird ski deals.

Winter sports fans can save money by taking advantage of Inghams’ early-bird ski deals.

The promotions come just a week after the ski tour operator experienced its highest online booking volume in a single day since the start of 2020.

Inghams, a winter sports tour operator, has announced a number of special money-saving offers to help UK holidaymakers get back on the slopes after a number of restrictions.

The early-bird discounts arrive just a week after the ski tour operator experienced its highest online booking volume in a single day since the start of 2020.

“With skiers eager to hit the slopes and secure the holidays they want, we have continued to see a huge increase in website traffic and bookings for Inghams’ ski programme over the last couple of weeks,” said Joe Ponte, chief executive of Inghams.

“Despite the increase in interest, Inghams is pleased to be able to offer fantastic ski deals for the winter of 202223.

Many skiers and snowboarders are eager to book their ski vacation for next winter, and will be pleased to learn that they can now do so at a discounted rate if they book now.”

From £839 per person for 7 nights in Obergurgl, Austria

Inghams Ski has 22 resorts in Austria, including the most popular Obergurgl, spread across four regions.

Obergurgl is the place to go if you want guaranteed snow, modern lifts with no lines, and immaculate slope grooming.

All Inghams hotels are 4-star or higher, earning the company the nickname “Diamond of the Alps.”

Only £839 per person for seven nights bed and breakfast at the 3-star Pensions Martinshof, departing London Gatwick on December 10, 2022.

Flights and transfers are included in the price for two adults sharing.

From £579p for 7 nights in Val d’Isére, France

Tignes-Val d’Isére Ski Area combines Val d’Isére and Tignes to create a fantastic ski area that caters to all tastes and abilities.

Seven nights self-catering at Jardins de Val Les Verdets Apartments, departing London Gatwick on March 18, 2023, starts at £579 per person, based on two adults sharing.

Included are flights and transfers.

Ingham’s newly renovated Chalet Ducs de Savoie requires advance reservations.

On March 18, 2023, from Edinburgh, a seven-night half-board stay at the 4* Chalet Ducs de Savoie in Val d’Isére costs £1,188pp.

Flights and transfers are included in the price for two adults sharing.

From £699 per person for seven nights in Cortina, Italy.

Inghams Ski has 16 resorts in Italy, including Cortina, which is known for its excellent slopes as well as excellent accommodation, bars, and restaurants.

Short summary of Infosurhoy