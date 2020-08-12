Winter sports manufacturers hoping to explore business opportunities in CIFTIS

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Winter sports manufacturers including some associated with the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games are hoping to explore business opportunities at next month’s China International Fair For Trade in Services (CIFTIS).

The TechnoAlpin Group, headquartered in Italy, has participated in the snowmaking construction and event support for six Winter Olympic Games, including Turin 2006, Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018. Its snowmaking guns and cannons are used by the Shougang Ski Jumping Platform and the National Alpine Skiing Center.

Shen Yumei, marketing director of the TechnoAlpin Snow Making Equipment (Sanhe) Co. Ltd, said that China is one of the most important markets and CIFTIS will provide a broader platform for exhibitors. “We will bring the cannon snowmaker and the ENGO icemaker to the exhibition, hoping to attract market attention and win more business opportunities.”

The Doppelmayr, founded in Austria in 1892, is one of the oldest companies engaged in ropeway R&D and manufacturing in the world. So far, it has installed and constructed about 15,000 ropeways worldwide.

All nine ropeways of the National Alpine Skiing Center for the Beijing Winter Olympics are provided by the Doppelmayr (China) company. Three of the ropeways were put into use in the alpine skiing competition and the remaining six ropeways will be completed by the end of this year.

Li Yanqiu, general manager of the Sanhe Doppelmayr Transport Systems Co. Ltd, said that with domestic scenic spots and snow sports venues booming since 2005, the company has stepped into the “fast track” of development.

In Li’s eyes, with the COVID-19 epidemic brought under control in China, the domestic skiing market will usher in a recovery. In particular, the demand for skiing abroad will decline while more skiing lovers will turn to domestic resorts, so the domestic winter sports industry can “turn the crisis into opportunity”.

“In CIFTIS, we will bring the newly developed D-Line cableway and lift car to show the best technology,” Li added. Enditem