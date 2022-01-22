Winter storm Jasper 2022 path tracker LIVE – Schools are closing and states are declaring emergencies as a result of the ice and snow.

Winter storm Jasper 2022 path tracker LIVE – Schools are closing and states are declaring emergencies as a result of ice and snow.

An Arctic front brought freezing temperatures and dangerous conditions to much of the United States, giving many students three-day weekends.

The wintry weather began Friday afternoon and will continue through the weekend, with icy conditions and dangerous windchill in several parts of the country.

Winter Storm Jasper is expected to move from the Southeast to parts of the Midwest and East Coast, according to the Weather Channel.

The storm is expected to hit hardest in the Carolinas, with Charleston, South Carolina issuing its first winter storm warning since January 5, 2018.

Other large parts of the country, including New Jersey, Virginia, and Texas, were under winter storm watches this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Virginia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, among other states, have declared states of emergency in advance of the storm.

Last weekend, Snowstorm Izzy dumped a foot or more of snow in several northern states after also wreaking havoc on the Southeast.

Izzy’s winter storm claimed the lives of two people.

As a result of the dangerous conditions brought on by winter storm Izzy, at least two people have died.

As temperatures plummeted to bitter lows of 25°F, freezing rain fell on Durham and Raleigh, causing slick conditions.

WPDE reports that Latron K Williams and Katie Jo Brainard, both of Myrtle Beach, were killed on I-95 in Raleigh when a blue Honda CRV went off the road and struck trees.

The preliminary cause of the collision, according to the state highway patrol, was “exceeding safe speed for the conditions.”

Troopers said the weather was a “mixture of wintry precipitation” at the time of the incident.

Tips for driving safely

Last week, ahead of Izzy’s arrival, the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management shared some driving safety tips and winter storm advice.

The same advice can be applied to roads affected by Winter Storm Jasper.

Travel in the affected areas should be avoided if at all possible.

If you must travel, ensure that your vehicle is in good working order, that your phone is fully charged, and that you have extra blankets and snacks in case of delays.

This weekend, where do you think it will snow?

Forecasters aren’t sure what that storm will bring, but residents of Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston are being urged to monitor the weather forecast because the storm could move northwards from the south Friday night and into Saturday, according to Accuweather.

Travel from Georgia to the Carolinas, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, and southern New Jersey could be disrupted due to a combination of factors…

