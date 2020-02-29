Winterthur: man falls on the track and remains unconscious

At the station in Winterthur, a dispute between a Swiss (19) and an unknown man escalated shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday. In the course of the argument on platform 7, the 19-year-old fell on the tracks and remained unconscious there.

Instead of helping, his opponent made off. An uninvolved passerby helped the Swiss off the tracks. The city police in Winterthur then took him to the hospital for inspection. The Zurich cantonal police have started the investigation. Persons who can provide information about the incident are asked to contact the Zurich Cantonal Police, tel. 044 247 22 11. (JMH)