Wirral residents react to news that Britons from Wuhan will be quarantined at a local hospital

Residents on the Wirral were left furious at the 83 Britons being evacuated from China amid the coronavirus pandemic being housed in a unit on their peninsula.

The evacuees will be taken 180 miles by bus to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside for a 14-day quarantine period after landing at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire today.

Some people living on the Wirral took to social media to express their concerns at the move, calling it a ‘bizarre’ move and an ‘absolute joke’.

It comes after doctors and nurses were given two days’ notice to move from the accommodation block to make way for the quarantined Britons. The staff were seen packing bedding, clothes and pots and pans in cars and vans.

Hospital workers said today they were ‘scared’ over the Britons from China being quarantined at the hospital. One nurse told MailOnline: ‘This was just dumped on us.

‘We haven’t been fitted for masks – I’m not even sure how many we have. Everyone’s a bit scared especially as there’s now been cases in Britain.

‘They are asking us to put ourselves in harm’s way. The hospital couldn’t cope if there was an outbreak. We are creaking as it is.’

David, 54, a plumber who was helping prepare the building and works for North West Engineering, said: ‘We have been sent up here to prepare some rooms.

‘We are preparing so to make sure that the rooms have hot and cold water. We are doing the plumbing. I didn’t know I had to be here until today. It’s all a bit lastminute.com.’

One doctor told Mailonline: ‘Most people are angry that they’re being brought here. Why do we have to deal with it out of all the hospitals in the country?

‘We have a big maternity unit and care for a lot of sick children. We struggle at the best of times. One hospital porter has told me he’s going to refuse to take things over to the blocks.’

Tom Holmes, 56, who was visiting his sick sister, said: ‘I was a bit nervous coming here. My sister just wants to get out of here before all the coronavirus people get here. I wouldn’t want her still here if any of them get sick.’

Mother-of-two Melissa Bridge, 23, said: ‘I live nearby the hospital. I’m really worried the virus could be brought here. I’m scared for my children.

‘Why have they brought them here? It’s not exactly in an isolated spot. They just want to dump them on Merseyside.’

Irene Morley, 72, retired, visiting the hospital for a checkup, said: ‘I don’t think they should have it in Arrowe Park because of the maternity unit in the hospital.

‘They should have gone to another hospital like the Victoria Central Health Centre in Wallasey. They’ve got a hospital there which is a lot more remote, people don’t go down there.

‘It’s completely wrong they’ve been brought here. There’s a sliding door in the physiotherapy ward which opens onto the block. There’s people going in and out without washing their hands and staff smoking outside.

‘It’s appalling. They could’ve put them somewhere else. Other countries are putting the quarantined people miles away. We only found out yesterday. They kept it all undercover so people don’t kick off.

‘You can’t people inside for two weeks. Where are they going to go when they go outside? I think it’s wrong. They are keeping us in the dark. They are putting us at risk.’

Jane Godman, from the Wirral, wrote on Twitter, ‘Decision to have a coronavirus quarantine centre at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral is bizarre.

‘One of the busiest hospitals in the North West, with a maternity unit, in a built up area, 170 miles from where the Wuhan plane lands. Who decided this and why?’

Phillip Cunnington, from nearby Newton-le-Willows in Lancashire, tweeted his reaction to a Sky News tweet saying the evacuees were being taken to the Wirral.

He said: ‘Oh great, Wirral’s in the news, you don’t often see that, so often overshadowed by Liverpool, it’d be great to see it get some positive pub… Oh.’

Amanda Jelley, from West Kirby on the Wirral, added: ‘Why are the 150 people being isolated at Arrowe Park Hospital, 187 miles from Brize Norton.

‘Arrowe Park Hospital is on a small peninsular so is that the choice to try and contain the virus? Being from the Wirral I am furious at this decision.’

The British passengers – who have mainly been in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province – will be housed in an NHS staff accommodation block.

They will have access to the internet but had to sign a contract agreeing to isolation before they could board the flight, and underwent temperature checks.

Helena Pisani, 54, who was visiting a friend’s sick son, saw the exodus of doctors and nurses at 8pm and again at 11pm last night at the Merseyside hospital.

She told MailOnline: ‘I went outside for a cigarette and there were so many vans and cars coming and going. Staff were carrying bedding and all sorts out.

‘One man who was helping his brother said: ‘They were told two days ago they had to get out’. I don’t know how this hospital will cope if they have an outbreak.

‘People think the people have been stuck here as it’s a peninsula and they could control an outbreak better. Many people are angry that they’re being brought here. Perhaps it’s because we voted Labour.’

Barbara Mercer, 68, said: ‘We have had much worse. We have had mad cow disease, bird flu and we’re still here. We’re not bothered. If you get it you get it. I’ve never got bird flu or Ebola so I’m not worried about getting these.’

Sylvia Helliwell, 84, from the Wirral, added: ‘I think it’s probably a good place to be put because it’s on the edge of the country. They’ve got to go somewhere.

‘I didn’t realise that there was anything going on until here I arrived here. I’m having cancer treatment but I’m not concerned.’

The road outside the accommodation blocks that will house the coronavirus victims once they have returned was clogged with removal vans this morning.

One van was unloading boxes of Hitachi products onto the street, while one worker said he was moving duvets out of the block to a site in St Helens.

A man leaving with a camping rucksack and two holdalls said he had been living in the blocks while working at the hospital until yesterday when he was told to leave.

He said: ‘I’m evacuating the block. I got told to move yesterday. I’ve been told not to speak.’

Dennis Nelson, 76, who was just leaving the walk-in centre with his son said he wasn’t worried about the quarantined people staying at the hospital.

‘They have got great facilities here and in Liverpool which is only a 30 minute drive. There’s the centre for tropical medicine if anything goes wrong.’

Barbara Patterson, 72, who is retired and was visiting the hospital for chemotherapy, said: ‘I’ve been thinking how awful it must be to be cooped up in here.’

Terry Haynes, 34, a chef who was visiting his grandmother, added: ‘As long as they don’t come in the hospital it’s OK. They go to the Royal in Liverpool if they’re ill. I’m a bit worried.

‘It’s strange why they’re coming here. I guess it’s because it’s a peninsula. They can close the Wirral off. They can close the tunnel and the bridge if everyone gets infected.’

And Flo Garbett, 86, added: ‘Well they’ve got to go somewhere but I don’t know why here. They will get the right treatment I guess. At least they’re near the Tropical Medicine School. It’s one of the best in the country.’

A 21-year-old student from Keele University, who was at Arrowe Park for an appointment with a consultant, said: ‘I’m not really concerned about it.

‘It’s just what the hospital does which is the issue. It’s how it tries to control infections like the Norovirus.

‘Every time it has a Norovirus outbreak, it does not seem to contain it very well. It should be fine though because the blocks are quite separate.’

Maureen Fenton, 49, a housewife who was visited her daughter in labour, said: ‘I wasn’t worried but it seems to be spreading which is concerning.’

And David Murray, 52, who is unemployed, said: ‘I heard about it on the news. I was worried about getting it. I was just thinking – will I get it?’

Asked whether she was informed of the decision, Labour MP for Wirral South Alison McGovern tweeted: ‘No. No one has informed me. Awaiting a call.

‘Will be asking Department for Health to make sure that those being brought to Wirral be made as comfortable as possible.

‘Know my constituents will feel for them and will back our brilliant NHS staff to do everything necessary to help.’

Another person asked: ‘What did The Wirral do to deserve this?’ A further tweet said: ‘This is very worrying and will cause panic in the Liverpool area.’

A Wirral Council spokesman said: ‘A flight has been arranged to bring British nationals back to the UK and will land back in the UK later today.

‘Those on board will be housed, temporarily, in the accommodation block at Arrowe Park Hospital. This is a separate building and is not a hospital ward.

‘All services in the hospital are running as usual including emergency services, outpatients and planned surgery. Staff working in the hospital will not be in contact with these UK citizens.

As the local council, we are supporting the Department of Health and NHS in any way we can.

‘We understand this is a stressful time for the people on the flight, but also their families. After a very long journey, we welcome them to our borough and trust they will be comfortable during their time here.’

Chinese health official said the death toll in the country from the virus had risen to 213, up from 170 a day earlier, with the number of known cases now at 9,692.

No deaths have occurred outside China, although 82 cases have been confirmed across 18 countries.

Janelle Holmes, chief executive of Wirral University Hospital, sent a message to staff last night, saying: ‘Around 100 British citizens will be travelling to the UK from China tomorrow.

‘We will be welcoming and housing them in the accommodation block at Arrowe Park Hospital. Before arrival they will be screened for symptoms. If anyone becomes unwell after arrival they will be treated following appropriate protocols.’