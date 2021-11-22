Wisconsin: A car ploughed into a Christmas parade, killing five people and injuring more than 40 others.

A car ploughed into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing five people and injuring more than 40 others.

Footage posted online shows a red SUV crashing through street barriers at high speeds.

A car ploughed into a parade in Wisconsin, killing five people and injuring over 40 others.

On Sunday, at around 4.40 p.m. (10.40 p.m. GMT), a red SUV drove through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, west of Milwaukee.

According to fire chief Steven Howard, 11 adults and 12 children were taken to the hospital after being hit.

Police Chief Dan Thompson confirmed that “some fatalities” had occurred, but said that details would not be released until the families had been notified.

“Some of the people involved were children, and as a result of this incident, there have been some fatalities,” Mr Thompson said.

“Our priority in this tragic incident is to work with the families.”

He went on to say that in an attempt to stop the vehicle from approaching the parade from behind, an officer fired a shot.

According to him, a “suspect vehicle” has been discovered and a “person of interest” has been apprehended by police.

The incident is not being investigated as a terrorist act at this time.

The FBI is assisting Mr Thompson’s investigation, which he described as “very fluid.”

Waukesha’s public schools will be closed on Monday, according to the city’s police department.

“Today, our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration,” said Shawn Reilly, the city’s mayor.

“I’m heartbroken to learn that so many people in our community attended a parade only to suffer injuries and heartbreak.”

Governor Tony Evers of Wisconsin said he and his wife were “praying for Waukesha” on Twitter.

The SUV is seen crashing through street barriers at high speeds in footage posted online.

The same car with a crumpled bonnet was later parked in a driveway, according to photos posted by US TV station CBS 58.

The White House is “closely monitoring” the situation and offering assistance to state and local officials, according to a White House official.

A car ploughed into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing five people and injuring more than 40 others.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https