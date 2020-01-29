Wisconsin sinks Nebraska with record 3-point barrage

Brad Davison scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half to pace Wisconsin in an 82-68 win over Nebraska on Tuesday in Madison, Wis.

The Badgers (12-7, 5-3 Big Ten) drilled a program-record 18 3-pointers the game, on 34 attempts from beyond the arc.

Brevin Pritzl delivered 12 points, and Nate Reuvers and D’Mitrik Trice added 11 each for Wisconsin. Trice also had 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Dachon Burke scored a game-high 20 points for the Huskers (7-12, 2-6), who have lost four in a row. Kevin Cross added 17, Cam Mack had 14, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 12.

Burke and Mack combined for 24 first-half points for Nebraska.

Mack, who entered the night averaging 12.9 points, delivered 12 first half points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Reuvers, who is Wisconsin’s leading scorer at 14.2 points per game, was hampered by foul trouble and played only nine minutes in the first half.

However, Micah Potter came off the bench in place of Reuvers and scored eight first-half points. The Badgers shot 8 of 16 from 3-point range before the break to take a 39-38 lead into halftime.

Davison, one of Wisconsin’s best defenders, was assessed his third foul with 13:12 to go. He sat on the bench for nearly four minutes, as the Huskers crawled back into contention, cutting a 13-point deficit to five.

Nebraska shot 1 of 7 from the field to start the second half.

Mack only scored two points in the second half, and Wisconsin’s defense held Nebraska to 1-of-11 shooting from the field to close out the game.

Nebraska has not won a true road game this season (0-6).

–Field Level Media