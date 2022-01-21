With 140,000+ COVID cases, Germany sets a new record.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, Omicron accounts for 89% of all coronavirus cases in the country.

BERLIN is the German capital.

On Friday, Germany reported a daily coronavirus case count of more than 140,000 new infections, setting a new high.

In the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country’s disease control agency, confirmed 140,160 new COVID-19 cases and 170 coronavirus-related deaths.

According to the RKI, the highly contagious omicron variant has been the driving force behind the new surge, accounting for 89 percent of all sequenced coronavirus cases in the country.

COVID-19 is currently affecting 1,166,100 people, according to health officials.

Despite the increase in new cases, hospital admissions for COVID-19 remained low, with an average of 3.77 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents reported by authorities.

ICUs were treating 2,447 patients as of Thursday, the lowest number since mid-November.

Over 3,100 intensive care beds were available for free.

While the majority of omicron cases have been mild so far, public health officials are warning that the variant is spreading quickly and could overwhelm the healthcare system if cases continue to rise dramatically.

To combat the spread of omicron, the government has stepped up its vaccination campaign, and health officials are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shots.

To date, 73 percent of Germany’s 83 million people have received full coronavirus vaccinations, with nearly half of those receiving booster shots.

Booster shots against the omicron variant are required, according to experts, because immunity from the initial doses wears off over time.

Preliminary lab studies show that a third dose provides a high level of protection against the variant.