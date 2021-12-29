With 208,000 daily Covid cases, France has the highest daily Covid case total in Europe, with 70% of intensive care patients not being vaccinated.

France has the highest daily Covid case total in Europe, with 208,000 cases, and 70% of intensive care patients are unvaccinated.

With Omicron to blame for a massive spike in infections, health officials are scrambling to get the booster program up and running.

With Omicron to blame for a massive spike in infections, health officials are scrambling to get the booster program up and running.

France was late in getting its citizens vaccinated earlier this year, but now has 77 percent of its population vaccinated.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

It comes as a slew of studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

According to figures released by France’s health minister, Olivier Veran, the number of cases has increased by 15% since Tuesday, when 179,807 were reported.

“I wouldn’t describe Omicron as a wave any longer…

Veran described the situation as “a tidal wave.”

“We’re talking about a landslide based on the numbers we’ve seen in the last few days.”

Approximately 10% of the population had come into contact with someone who had been infected with Covid-19.

Mr Veran went on to warn lawmakers that by the new year, the virus could have spread to 250,000 daily cases in France, thanks to parties and family gatherings.

“There is really little chance that you can escape (Covid-19) this time: the virus is spreading too fast,” the health minister told those who have not yet been vaccinated.

At least four million adults, including over a million people aged 65 and up, are still unvaccinated.

In France, daily hospital admissions for Covid are averaging over 1,000 per day, still far below the peak of 3,500 during the first wave in April 2020 or nearly 3,000 during the second wave in November last year.

At least 70% of intensive care patients in Parisian hospitals are unvaccinated, with the government concerned about the post-Christmas spike.

On Wednesday, 3,400 Covid patients were admitted to ICUs across the country, representing a 10% increase.

However, numbers are still down on last year, when 6,000 patients with Covid were admitted to ICUs at their peak in the spring.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a series of measures aimed at containing the latest wave.

Working from home will become mandatory for those who are able to begin next week, and public gatherings will be restricted…

