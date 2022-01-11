With 247 deaths since March, Spain has the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths.

Spain has had the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths since March, with 247 deaths.

According to the Health Ministry, the country has seen nearly 135,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry announced Tuesday that Spain had experienced its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths since March, with 247 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country has seen nearly 135,000 daily cases, bringing the total to 7.59 million cases, with 90,383 deaths.

As the country faces a sixth wave of the pandemic with the omicron variant, the incidence of coronavirus in the country reached a new high of 3,042 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Tuesday, up 52.6 points from Monday.

With 7,253 cases, Navarra leads the way, followed by Andalusia with 1,577.

Madrid, Basque Country, and Aragon are among the cities with the highest daily infection rates.

There are currently 16,555 people in hospitals, with 2,200 people occupying intensive care units.

Intensive care units (ICUs) have a density rate of 23.5%.

In Spain, more than 38.09 million people, or more than 82 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.