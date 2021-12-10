With 444 trees and 10,000 ornaments, a family sets a new world record for the largest-ever Christmas display.

With 444 trees decorated with 10,000 ornaments, a FAMILY has broken the world record for the largest-ever Christmas display.

Thomas and Susane Jeromin, from Lower Saxony, Germany, have been working on the festive display for months.

For the tenth year in a row, the Christmas-loving couple decked out their entire apartment in Christmas trees, according to CNN.

They set the world record for the most decorated trees in one place this year, with 444 trees decorated with 10,000 ornaments and 300 strings of fairy lights.

“Family Jeromin is truly the world leader here,” said record judge Olaf Kuchenbecker of Germany’s Rekord Institute.

“This season, or today, here in this Rinteln house, there are 444 trees standing.”

“And yes, I have counted them all.

“And, for the record, what’s important to us is that the trees are fully decorated.”

All of the flat’s rooms, including the bathroom and hallway, are completely decked out for the holidays.

Festive decorations encircle a work desk as well as the couple’s bed.

The amount they spent on Christmas trees and decorations is unknown.

