With 50 piercings, 14 implants, and a forked tongue, we’re the world’s most body-modified couple, dubbed “Cherubs from Hell.”

With 50 piercings, 14 implants, and a forked tongue between them, an ECCENTRIC couple dubbed “Cherubs from Hell” is the world’s most modified couple.

Victor Hugo Peralta, a tattoo addict, and his wife Gabriela Peralta have both had their eyes tattooed and had extreme surgeries to transform their bodies, with Victor describing himself as a “beautiful monster.”

They hold the record for the most body modifications for a married couple with 84.

They have 50 piercings between them, eight microdermals, 14 body implants, five dental implants, four ear expanders, two ear bolts, and one forked tongue between them.

Victor, a circus performer from Uruguay, and Gabriela, an Argentinean, have been married for more than 20 years and thrive on their shared passion for body art, which they admit comes at a high price.

Victor, who got his first tattoo at the age of 13 and now has 95 percent of his body covered in tattoos, says the most painful inking was at the end of his penis, but that it was nothing compared to the agony of tattooing his tongue.

He previously stated, “That was very annoying and painful, and it made it difficult to breathe for a few hours.”

He performs a circus act in which he hangs from metal hooks that pierce his skin.

Victor began modifying his body in 2009, and Gabriela quickly followed suit because she liked his new look.

Victor went even further in 2020, having a large number six carved into his scalp.

He had a friend cut out a section of skin from him, leaving him scarred for life, and he planned two more to make the fabled “number of the beast” 666.

Victor has been tattooed from head to toe by more than 80 artists from all over the world.

“From a very young age, I was attracted to colorful art,” he said in 2020.

“I got my first tattoo when I was 13 years old, which was the word f*** on the fingers of my left hand, which I did myself.”

He also has numerous piercings, including star-shaped implants in his forehead, metal teeth, lobe expansions, and ear incisions.

He used to have scrotum piercings, but now only has septum, ear, and nipple piercings.

“I don’t have as many piercings these days,” Victor said.

“I used to have about 40 on my face, but my favorite was the septum.”

Victor says his family “encourages” his transformation because he is “unique,” despite the haters.

“There…,” he continued.

