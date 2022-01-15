With a bid to allow MPs to sit in Stormont, the UK government has been accused of meddling in the Northern Ireland assembly election.

With a bid to allow MPs to sit in Stormont, the UK government has been accused of interfering in Northern Ireland’s assembly election.

Proposals for a temporary return of double-jobbing or dual mandates would allow DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to run in the Assembly elections without losing his House of Commons seat as the MP for Lagan Valley.

According to the law, if Mr Donaldson wins the Northern Ireland Assembly election, he will be forced to resign from his Westminster position, which will result in a by-election in his constituency.

Following his election as the party’s leader last summer, he promised to return to the Northern Ireland assembly.

Senior politicians in Northern Ireland have slammed the plans, claiming that they favor the DUP.

“The Tories reversing the ban on double-jobbing to prop-up the DUP is a blatant and disgraceful interference in the Assembly election,” Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill tweeted on Saturday.

“The fact NIO is now directly supporting DUP election campaign means they are not a neutral department,” said Doug Beattie, the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

Naomi Long, the Alliance Party’s leader, said the reasons for the plans were “fairly obvious.”

“In 2010, when I left Council and the Assembly to focus on representing my constituents in Westminster, I staked my political future on ending double jobbing.”

“I was able to get double-jobbing outlawed.

“This is a significant step backward.”

Concerns have also been expressed about the quality of representation constituents will receive under the plans.

Claire Hanna, a Social Democrat and Labour Party MP for South Belfast, said on Twitter: “Being an MP, and then some, as is being an MLA, is a full-time job, and then some.”

“People deserve representation at all levels, and dual mandates were repealed for a reason.

The National Intelligence Organization should not be facilitating DUP threats or gambling with devolution.”

In a letter to the House of Lords on Friday, Lord Caine, a junior minister in the Northern Ireland Office, outlined the proposals.

“There is no appetite or consensus in Northern Ireland to allow dual mandates to continue indefinitely or to return to a situation,” Lord Caine wrote in his letter.

