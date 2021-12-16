With a by-election, party probes, and a flat refurb, Boris Johnson is facing a “triple leadership threat.”

With a by-election, party probes, and flat refurb, Boris Johnson is facing a “triple leadership threat.”

Boris Johnson warned that a loss in North Shropshire would make things “1,000 times worse,” and a veteran MP told me that if investigations find he misled Parliament, it will be “curtains.”

Following the biggest rebellion of his premiership over Covid restrictions, senior Conservatives have warned Boris Johnson that his leadership is under threat on three fronts.

MPs also increased the pressure ahead of today’s crucial North Shropshire by-election, warning that a Tory loss would make the Prime Minister’s situation “1,000 times worse.”

Following a tumultuous few weeks, Mr Johnson was also warned that if either of two investigations – into alleged lockdown-busting Downing Street parties and the refurbishment of his flat – found that he lied to Parliament, he could face “curtains.”

Mr Johnson’s “drab” whips were also chastised for leaving it too late to try to persuade the 99 backbenchers who defied Covid plan B restrictions on Tuesday, implying that some had “backed themselves into a corner” with public statements and regretted voting against the Government.

Mr Johnson fought back at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, claiming that despite relying on Labour to pass the measures, he won the vote on Plan B “with Conservative votes.”

“I respect the feelings, the anxieties, and legitimate anxieties that colleagues have about restrictions on their liberty and the liberty of others,” the PM said.

“However, I believe the course we’re on is balanced, proportionate, and appropriate for this country.”

Mark Harper, one of the leading rebels, suggested that the PM was failing to inspire loyalty among his backbenchers because he was making poor decisions and failing to “take personal responsibility and apologise” for his errors.

Former health minister and so-called One Nation Tory Stephen Hammond said there was “a lot of disgruntlement” among MPs, indicating that discontent ran deep within the party.

Sir Roger Gale, a veteran backbencher, agreed with Sir Geffrey Clifton-Brown, the treasurer of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives, that a leadership challenge could be “on the cards” if the PM’s fortunes did not improve.

Sir Roger told me, “He’s got to regroup and get his act together.”

“The real danger to him is if Lord Geidt or the Cabinet come after him.”

