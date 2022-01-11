With a (dollar)28,000-a-year price tag, Medicare limits coverage of an Alzheimer’s drug.

WASHINGTON — Medicare announced Tuesday that it will limit coverage of a (dollar)28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned, a major development in the nation’s tug-of-war over the fair value of new medicines with tantalizing possibilities but prohibitive prices.

Patients taking Biogen’s Aduhelm medication will be required to participate in clinical trials to assess the drug’s effectiveness in slowing the progression of early-stage dementia, as well as its safety, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ initial determination.

Following a public comment period and further evaluation by the agency, Medicare’s national coverage determination would become final by April 11.

In a statement, Medicare administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said, “Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating illness that has touched the lives of millions of American families.”

“CMS has been and continues to be committed to providing the American public with a clear, trusted, evidence-based decision that is reached only after a thorough examination of public feedback on the benefits and risks of Medicare coverage.”

Clinical trials are required for the entire class of drugs, monoclonal antibodies that work against amyloid, a type of protein that forms plaques in Alzheimer’s disease, of which Aduhelm is a pioneer.

Medicare’s decision was vehemently opposed by Biogen.

The decision, according to the company, “denies the daily burden of people living with Alzheimer’s disease,” because randomized clinical trials “will exclude almost all patients who may benefit.” Clinical trials can take months to years to set up, and “hundreds of Alzheimer’s patients…are progressing each day from mild to moderate disease stages, where treatment may no longer be an option,” according to the company.

Biogen’s initial Aduhelm launch price of (dollar)56,000 per year resulted in a nearly (dollar)22 increase in Medicare’s monthly “Part B” premium for outpatient care, the highest ever in dollar terms but not in percentage terms.

About half of this year’s increase was attributed to Aduhelm contingency planning, according to Medicare.

Biogen slashed the price of its medication to (dollar)28,200 in response to skepticism, but Medicare enrollees were already responsible for the (dollar)170.10 premium.

Xavier Becerra, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, has ordered Medicare to reconsider the premium hike.

Officials from Medicare emphasized on Tuesday that they did not…

