With a five-year plan to reduce the number of cruise ships using the port, the holiday island is limiting cruise ships.

With a five-year plan to reduce the number of cruise ships using the port, the holiday island has set a limit on cruise ships.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels, this move could reduce the number of ships visiting Palma de Mallorca by 15%.

Officials have announced a major reduction in the number of cruise ships allowed to dock in Palma de Mallorca’s holiday port.

The Balearic Islands’ government has reached an agreement with the major international shipping companies and cruise employers’ groups (CLIA) in Spain to limit the number of mega cruises allowed to dock in Palma this year.

In comparison to pre-pandemic levels, when more than 2.6 million cruise-ship tourists visited the Balearic Islands, the move could reduce the number of vessels visiting the capital of Majorca by 15%.

The port is where the majority of UK operators in the Mediterranean embark or dock.

It means that the port of Palma will be able to accommodate a maximum of three cruises per day, with only one of the ships being a mega-cruise ship capable of carrying over 5,000 passengers.

Iago Negueruela, the Balearic Islands’ Minister of Tourism, stressed that the agreement does not only limit arrivals, but also addresses environmental concerns, resulting in greater sustainability and respect for the environment.

The new daily limits will include 20 exemption days to honor contracts, according to the regional government. Cruise ship programs are often scheduled months in advance.

The number of cruise ship arrivals would be increased to four on these days, but the total number of passengers would be limited to 59,500 per week.

The agreement will last for the next five years.

According to studies, cruise tourism supported over 5,500 jobs and brought £215 million in direct and indirect revenue to the Balearic Islands.

