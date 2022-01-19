With a height of 6ft 3in, I am the world’s tallest female pornstar. Here’s why I prefer smaller men and what REALLY turns me off.

In a candid interview, the world’s tallest female pornstar, who stands at a towering 6ft 3ins, revealed why she prefers smaller men and her turn-offs.

Rocky Emerson, a California native, claims that her height made it difficult for her to break into the porn industry at first.

On her Unfiltered podcast, the 30-year-old admitted that her size was used as a gimmick by award-winning porn director Holly Randall.

However, she was able to build a loyal fan base that propelled her to fame as a pornstar.

“They tried to hook me up with all the tall guys when I was new,” Rocky said on the podcast.

“After that, they put me with the short guys, which got old.”

“It had to be a ‘thing’ or else they wouldn’t cast me; they were like, ‘You have a lot of tattoos and you’re super tall, what are we going to do with you?'”

Rocky admitted that taller men make her “uncomfortable,” and hugging them feels “suffocating.”

“People who are taller than me frighten me because I’m not used to seeing them,” she continued.

“I become extremely uncomfortable.”

“I’m not attracted to people who are significantly taller than I am.

It’s fine for my boyfriend, who is 6ft tall.

“He makes me feel small; he’s just thin and shorter than me, but I’m not like, ‘Oh, I’m not attracted to you,’ I’m just like, ‘I’m bigger than you.’

“It’s simply a fact.”

“It would take several dates for me to relax enough to even feel safe,” Rocky says if she were to date someone taller.

“I feel suffocated when I hug people who are taller than me; I’m not used to my face being obstructed,” she continued.

“So I usually date people who are around six feet tall, but the person before him (her boyfriend) was five foot seven or eight feet tall, and it was never a problem; he’d just say that people stare at us.”

“As a 6ft 3ins person, that’s exactly how I feel.”

“Perhaps if I were 5ft 9ins taller, I’d want someone a little taller than me.”