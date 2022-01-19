With a new flavor, a whisky brand adds a Caribbean twist to Burns Night celebrations.

With a flavor makeover, a whisky brand adds a Caribbean touch to Burns Night celebrations.

Using Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth blended whisky, a twist on a classic Scottish tradition will be sure to spice up January.

With a limited-edition meal kit from Dewar’s whisky, Burns Night has received a flavor makeover.

The twist on the classic Scottish traditional Burns Night supper, inspired by the fusion of cultures in each drop of Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth blended whisky, will be sure to spice up January.

Haggis scotch eggs with sweet chilli dip infused with everyone’s favorite Scottish orange drink, and jerk chicken with neeps, tatties, and plantain mash are among the flavor fusions in each box.

A dram to toast the evening will be included in each box, as will a specially curated food and cocktail menu inspired by the whisky’s fusion of Caribbean and Scottish flavors.

The two delectable courses are accompanied by complimentary cocktails, which include a Manhattan riff and a Highball.

The ‘Cranachan on Holiday Highball’ is a unique take on a traditional pudding that fans will enjoy.

With Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth, oats, coconut, honey, strawberries, and allspice, and soda water on top.

Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth is aged in casks that previously held some of the world’s finest rums, giving each drop distinct notes of brown sugar, creamy caramel, and bright tropical fruits.

The Burns Night box will be available for pre-order from January 10 for £70 in advance of Burns Night on Tuesday, January 25.

Allinabox.com is where you can get it.

