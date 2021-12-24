With a record fourth chart-topper, LadBaby surpasses the Beatles and Spice Girls.

With a record fourth chart-topper, LadBaby surpasses both the Beatles and the Spice Girls.

‘To have matched The Beatles and Spice Girls last year was a fantastic feat, but to top them both is remarkable,’ said the chart company.

With a sausage roll-themed song, LadBaby has claimed his fourth Christmas number one.

Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne have dominated the Christmas charts every year since 2018, raising thousands of pounds for Trussell Trust food banks with novelty songs such as “We Built This City,” “I Love Sausage Rolls,” and “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’.”

The internet personalities topped the singles chart once more on Friday, this time with “Sausage Rolls for Everyone,” a parody of Elton John and Ed Sheeran’s “Merry Christmas” that features cameos from the two singers.

After matching The Beatles’ and Spice Girls’ three Christmas number ones last year, LadBaby has become the first artist in history to have four consecutive Christmas number ones.

According to the Official Charts Company, the song, which was released on December 17th, has sold over 136,000 copies in its first week.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to the great British public, for every single person in this country who has downloaded and streamed this song over the last week,” Hoyle, 34, told OfficialCharts.com.

“Every single one of you is a living legend.”

Thank you for assisting us in raising awareness, funds, and awareness for the Trussell Trust and the UK’s food banks, as well as assisting the 14 million people who live below the poverty line in this country.

“Without you, we wouldn’t have succeeded.”

It means a lot to us, and we appreciate all of your support, positivity, and love over the last few weeks (and) four years!”

“Huge congratulations to LadBaby, Ed Sheeran, and Sir Elton John for their achievements this year, not least to Mark and Roxanne of LadBaby for becoming the first act in history to record four consecutive official Christmas number ones,” said Martin Talbot, CEO of the Official Charts Company.

“It was a fantastic feat last year to match The Beatles and Spice Girls, but to top them both while raising money and awareness for foodbank providers The Trussell Trust is remarkable.”

