With a stolen credit card, someone in Virginia purchased more than (dollar)100 worth of Big Macs.

Someone was famished.

With a stolen credit card, an unidentified individual in Virginia purchased over (dollar)100 worth of Big Macs.

According to WTOP News, Stafford County police were alerted to the fraud last week after an unidentified “Hamburglar” placed five identical orders for seven of the iconic burgers on DoorDash using someone else’s information, totaling (dollar)107.91.

Unfortunately, the fraudster never got a chance to eat his ill-gotten meals, as he never showed up to pick up the Big Macs (which were two beef patties on sesame seed buns with special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions).

Authorities believe the suspect realized his jig was up and sacrificed the burgers to avoid being arrested.

Nonetheless, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office stated on its Facebook page that the “fraud caused a Grimace” for the victim, who was forced to put their card on hold.

“Consumers are reminded to monitor their credit cards, bank accounts, and credit reports for fraudulent charges and attempts to open fraudulent accounts,” the post concludes with a gentle warning.