With a tricky “where’s brolly” puzzle, Premier Inn launches an umbrella rental service.

Premier Inn introduces an umbrella rental service, complete with a challenging “where’s brolly” puzzle.

Over a quarter of people have arrived late to a crucial work meeting due to a lack of an umbrella, with one in ten spending up to £50 on a replacement.

Following research, designers have hidden a single open umbrella in a crowded street scene (see image below).

Premier Inn commissioned the brain teaser to promote a new umbrella rental trial in 30 of its hotels, which was launched in collaboration with DripDrop, with a minimum of 15% of proceeds going to the hotel chain’s charity partner, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity).

According to the hotel chain, 10% of Britons will lose or break 10 or more umbrellas in their lifetime.

More than a quarter (28 percent) of 2,000 UK adults said they’ve arrived at an important work meeting drenched because they didn’t have a brolly.

Despite the fact that nearly a fifth of Britons own three umbrellas, one in ten have spent up to £50 on new ones.

“With 60% of Brits owning two or more umbrellas, it seems they still can’t help losing and breaking them, and needing to buy new ones on the spur of the moment,” said James Latham of Premier Inn, which conducted the nationwide study.

“According to our survey, people never learn how to keep their umbrellas safe, as they lose them, forget about them, or never see them again after lending them to friends.”

“Our receptionists frequently request umbrellas.

“We partnered with DripDrop to bring their brolly rental service to some of our hotels to help our guests avoid getting soaked at everything from job interviews to weddings.”

After just one outing, nearly a fifth of those surveyed (18%) said they had broken or lost an umbrella.

Buses, trains, restaurants, and offices are the most common locations where Brits lose their brollies, never to be seen again.

More than a fifth have misplaced one in a store, another person’s car, or a café, with 9% misplacing one at a children’s play centre.

