With an 8-week-old child, I’m being evicted from my flat – our lack of renters’ rights has hit home.

Except for a few wealthy landowners who profit from the most basic of human needs – the need for a home – this country is no place for anyone.

Our letting agent called to tell me that we were being evicted from our flat when my son was only eight weeks old and wailing after his first vaccinations.

He explained that the landlord wants to sell because of the recent increase in house prices. I received an eviction notice a few weeks later in November, telling us that we had to vacate by the end of January.

I stood in the street after he rang off, crying along with the baby.

I started having panic attacks during that week.

My partner and I pay over a thousand pounds a month for a one-and-a-half-bed apartment with a communal garden in our hometown in the south east.

We’ve paid the landlord more than 5% of the house’s current value since we moved in a year and a half ago.

Meanwhile, rents in the area have risen dramatically, with comparable rental properties now costing hundreds of pounds more.

It’s incredibly difficult to find somewhere else nearby that’s big enough for our family and cheap enough for us to afford while I’m on maternity leave.

With a cat, a baby, and my reduced income, finding a place with a landlord who would even consider us is impossible.

Losing our home felt like the final straw after a stressful pregnancy and the exhaustion of caring for a newborn.

Landlords don’t see the human cost of eviction – the stress, the mental health consequences, the families forced to downsize, relocate, or, all too often, become homeless – and our government is completely unconcerned about it.

The insecurity of making someone else’s house a home is ever-present for renters like us, who are priced out of buying anything larger than a beach hut where we live.

Even as the pandemic continues, evictions have become all too common since the pandemic eviction ban ended in June.

We’ve never had a particularly homey apartment.

In terms of the rental market,

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

I’m being evicted from my flat with an 8-week old – our lack of renters’ rights has hit home