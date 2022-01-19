With a’reinforced’ mandate, the new EU asylum agency gets down to business.

With a’reinforced’ mandate, the new EU asylum agency gets to work.

According to a European Commission statement released on Wednesday, the new European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) began its work with a “reinforced” mandate.

According to the statement, the new EU asylum agency will offer member states “more efficient” assistance in managing asylum applications.

The European Asylum Support Office’s competencies were expanded to create the new agency.

In 2022, the EUAA will receive €172 million ((dollar)195 million) from EU funds and will launch eight operations with a staff of 2,000 people in Belgium, Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, and Spain.

The institution will assist EU countries through training and information exchange, as well as dispatching personnel from a reserve of 500 experts, including interpreters, case handlers, and reception specialists, in response to national authorities’ requests.

The agency will also monitor member states’ asylum systems and ensure that national authorities process asylum requests in accordance with the same guidelines and principles.

It will also aid in the resettlement of rejected applicants in non-EU countries.

The European Commission presented a New Pact on Migration and Asylum in 2019, focusing primarily on returns, pre-entry checks, and partnerships with third countries to stem migration flows.

The establishment of the EU Asylum Agency was one of the reform package’s recommendations, based on a draft from 2016.

Over 280,000 people will receive international protection from EU member states by the year 2020.