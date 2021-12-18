‘With both sides’ consent, Turkey is willing to mediate the Russia-Ukraine conflict.’

‘Turkey is willing to mediate Russia-Ukraine tensions if both sides agree.’

The Turkish president declares that his country is “ready to provide the best support to establish a channel of dialogue.”

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkey is willing to act as a mediator, facilitator, or provide support in any format necessary to bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to a close with both parties’ consent, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking to reporters after returning from Qatar, expressed Turkey’s hope that “tensions do not escalate further and regional stability is preserved.”

He went on to say, “We are ready to give our best support to establish a channel of dialogue.”

“With both parties’ consent, we can provide facilitation, mediation, or any other format that is desired.”

Of course, for the sake of regional peace, we will do everything in our power.”

Long-standing tensions over Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 have been exacerbated by Russian-backed separatists in the eastern border region of Donbas, as well as a Russian military buildup that the West has condemned.

Ukraine’s defense minister warned on Friday that Russia could start a large-scale escalation in January of the following year.

According to Oleksiy Reznikov, around 94,000 Russian troops are stationed on the Ukrainian border, and intelligence forces are planning for all possible scenarios.

Following that, the US announced that if Russia escalates its military aggression against Ukraine, it will impose “severe” economic sanctions.

Relationships between Turkey and Israel

Erdogan said a similar process could be possible with Israel, pointing out that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and intelligence will play an active role in relations with Abu Dhabi.

“In the past, I’ve had discussions with Israel.

However, Israel needs to be more sensitive about its Palestinian policy in the region at this time.

He stressed the importance of being sensitive when it comes to Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We will do our best and take our steps as soon as we see the sensitive approach here.”

“All of these things will happen,” the president said when asked if ambassadors would be reassigned mutually.

Our Israeli counterparts are well aware of our concerns.

We are aware of Israel’s sensitivity.

As a result, we resolve the problem in light of these sensitivities.”

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid his first official visit to Turkey since 2012 in late November, and the two countries signed a series of cooperation agreements, which Erdogan described as “cordial steps that will launch a new era between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.”