With Dbeibeh and Bashagha, the UN’s Libya adviser discusses recent events.

Stephanie Williams, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Libya, met with interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in the country.

Williams and Dbeibeh met in Tripoli at the Prime Ministry’s office, according to the Libyan government’s official Twitter account.

Dbeibeh told the UN adviser that work on “completing the roadmap determined at the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (in Geneva) and creating the appropriate conditions for holding national elections and a constitutional referendum this year” is still underway.

Separately, Williams said on Twitter that she spoke with Dbeibeh about “recent developments and the House of Representatives votes to adopt a constitutional amendment and designate a new prime minister.”

“We discussed the current process, and I emphasized the importance of all actors and institutions working within the political framework and, most importantly, maintaining calm on the ground in the interests of Libya’s unity and stability,” she said.

The UN “remains committed to raising the voices of the 2.8 million Libyans who registered to vote,” Williams added.

She also discussed her meeting with Bashagha, saying she “highlighted the need to move forward in an inclusive, transparent, and consensual manner, as well as to maintain stability in Tripoli and throughout the country.”

“I emphasized that the focus must remain on holding free, fair, and inclusive national elections as soon as possible,” she continued.

In November 2020, during meetings of the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, it was decided that presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya would be held on December 1, 2020.

The elections were not held on the scheduled date due to the failure of the House of Representatives and the State Supreme Council in Tobruk to agree on a law defining the legal infrastructure.

The House of Representatives convened on December 10 to elect a new prime minister, claiming that the current Government of National Unity’s mandate had expired on December 10.

With most of the deputies from the west of the country absent, Bashagha was elected prime minister during the session.

Dbeibeh had previously stated that he would “accept.”

