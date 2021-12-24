With her fourth Christmas number one in a row, LadBaby makes chart history.

With their fourth Christmas number one in a row, LadBaby makes chart history.

Anyone who has downloaded or listened to Sausage Rolls For Everyone is an “absolute legend,” according to him.

LadBaby has become the first artist in UK chart history to have four consecutive years at number one.

With the novelty track Sausage Rolls For Everyone, which features Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John, Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne, who goes by the moniker LadBaby Mum, have secured this year’s top spot.

It puts LadBaby ahead of The Beatles and Spice Girls, who are the only other acts to have a hat-trick of Christmas number ones.

The song is a sausage roll-themed version of Sheeran and Sir Elton’s own festive single Merry Christmas, which was released in aid of Trussell Trust food banks in 2021.

The original Merry Christmas reached number two on the UK Singles Chart, but Sheeran’s fourth number one single of the year and Sir Elton’s third is a result of their collaboration with LadBaby.

They also beat out holiday classics like Wham!’s Last Christmas, which came in third, and Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, which came in fourth.

A profanity-laced protest song about Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached number five, matching its peak from the previous year’s Christmas chart.

Meanwhile, Adele’s record-breaking album 30, has become her second Christmas number one.

Her fourth studio album has remained at the top of the charts for the fifth week in a row, tying Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour for the year’s longest-running number one record.

Sheeran’s Equals remains in second place, with Abba’s first album in nearly 40 years, Voyage, coming in third.

Michael Buble’s Christmas album, which was released in 2011, climbed to fourth place, while Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra’s Happy Together climbed to fifth place.

With We Built This City, YouTuber LadBaby started the trend of food pun-based chart-toppers in 2018, and followed it up with I Love Sausage Rolls in 2019 and Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ in 2020.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to the great British public, for every single person in this country who has downloaded and streamed this song over the years,” LadBaby, 34, said on OfficialCharts.com.

