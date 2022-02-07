With his £3,700 in designer gear, pampered pooch resembles Elton John.

With his £3,700 worth of designer gear, pampered pooch looks like Elton John.

Although the noughts and crosses theme is a little over the top, this pampered pooch with 75 pairs of sunglasses has been dubbed the canine Sir Elton John.

With his £3,700 worth of designer wares, Louie the Maltese makes quite an impression.

“I love being creative,” Te David, 46, of California, said of his ringer for Sir Elton John.

Since he was a puppy, Te David has been dressing up the dog.

“Louie has approximately 75 pairs of sunglasses,” Te explained.

Due to his size, he looks best in kid’s glasses.

“Elton John’s dog!” he’s been dubbed.

“I’m guessing he has ten drawers full of clothes, costumes, and accessories like scarves, necklaces, and purses.”

“I put my designer glasses on him every now and then so we can share our accessories like Louis Vuitton scarves.”

“To date, my biggest splurge has been a vintage LV dog carrier, which I adore!”

“If I had to estimate how much I spent on his wardrobe, I’d say around £3,700.”