With his lukewarm support for the PM’s party apology, Rishi Sunak has put Boris Johnson on notice.

With his tepid support for the PM’s party apology, Rishi Sunak has put Boris Johnson on notice.

Before offering his support, the Chancellor stated that he would wait for the results of an investigation.

On Thursday morning, Boris Johnson would have woken up to a deluge of alarming headlines.

The Prime Minister’s attempt at an apology in the Commons on Wednesday was seen as the least bad option, but he may have hoped for a more encouraging response from his own Cabinet.

The PM’s inner circle may have expected bad news stories about the Conservatives falling further behind in the polls, with YouGov’s latest poll showing the Conservatives 10 points behind Labour.

But it’ll be Rishi Sunak’s muted and highly qualified support for Mr Johnson that should most concern No10.

“I’ve been on a visit all day today continuing work on our (hashtag)PlanForJobs as well as meeting MPs to discuss the energy situation,” the Chancellor said in a half-hearted tweet in support of his boss.

“I support the Prime Minister’s request for patience while Sue Gray conducts her investigation.”

Mr Sunak effectively put the Prime Minister on notice and signaled to the rest of the Tory party that his support is conditional – he was saying “watch this space” in those two short sentences.

Mr Sunak’s ambitions to lead the party are well-known, and he is rumored to be courting support from non-voting MPs.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has done the same, hosting private dinners with backbenchers and “Fizz with Liz” events to bolster her support.

Some in Cabinet have been enraged by the brazen maneuvering, which has sparked infighting at the highest levels of government and left Mr Johnson struggling to lead an increasingly fractious top team.

None of this is conducive to a well-functioning government, and it only complicates Mr Johnson’s efforts to get his administration back on track.

All eyes are now on whether any Cabinet ministers decide to break their ties with the PM and resign over the No. 10 BYOB party, with Mr Suank being the most closely scrutinized.

Any action is unlikely until Sue Gray’s investigation into the various parties is completed.

But it appears that now, more than ever, Mr Johnson’s position is at its weakest.

