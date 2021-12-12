With his move to CNN’s streaming service, Fox anchor Chris Wallace can now make his own news.

NEW YORK — Veteran anchor Chris Wallace has left Fox News for CNN after 18 years, dealing a major blow to the network’s news division at a time when it has been overshadowed by the network’s opinion division.

Wallace announced his departure at the end of his “Fox News Sunday” show, and CNN announced he would be joining their new streaming service as an anchor two hours later.

CNN is set to premiere in early 2022.

“This is the last time, and I say this with great sadness, that we will meet like this,” Wallace, 74, said on his Fox network show, which is later rerun on Fox News Channel.

“Eighteen years ago, the Fox bosses promised me that they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I posed.

“And they kept their word.”

Wallace was a veteran broadcast network newsman who worked for ABC and NBC News before being lured to Fox by the promise of his own Sunday show by the late Roger Ailes.

Chris Wallace was known for his willingness to ask tough questions of all guests, regardless of their politics, unlike his father Mike, the legendary “60 Minutes” reporter.

In 2016, and again in 2020, he was the first Fox News personality to moderate a presidential debate.

When then-President Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Democratic challenger Joe Biden during the debate he moderated last year, it went awry.

“He is the most tenacious interviewer in the television business,” Howard Kurtz, host of Fox’s “Media Buzz,” said. “He has the kind of seasoned judgment that only comes from so many years of covering political issues, and he may be the best debate moderator ever.”

“There’s no doubt about it,” Kurtz said, “this is a major loss for Fox News.”

In 2017, Wallace said it was “bad form” when opinion hosts bashed the media. Wallace generally coexisted with Fox’s opinion side and only rarely took them on publicly.

However, he had grown dissatisfied with the overall tone at Fox, where conservative opinion hosts had been elevated and amplified, especially after…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.