With his Polish counterpart, Turkey’s president discusses bilateral relations and regional issues.

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda discussed steps to strengthen bilateral relations and regional issues over the phone on Thursday, according to Turkiye’s Communications Directorate.

With the establishment of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council mechanism, Erdogan expressed his desire to further develop Turkiye-Poland relations in all areas and “crown the strategic partnership.”

Turkiye, he said, is closely monitoring the ongoing dispute between Russia and Ukraine and is working to defuse tensions.

Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, received Duda’s “get well” wishes.

Erdogan expressed gratitude to Duda for his “good wishes” and “kindness.”

Thousands of Russian troops have gathered near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears that the country is planning a new military offensive against the former Soviet republic.

The United States and its allies have warned that an attack is imminent, and have threatened Russia with “severe consequences.”

Moscow, on the other hand, has denied planning an invasion of Ukraine, claiming that its troops are in the country for training.

