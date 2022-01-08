With his refusal to impose new Covid-19 rules to combat the Omicron wave, Boris Johnson has won back Conservative MPs.

With his refusal to impose new Covid-19 rules to combat the Omicron wave, Boris Johnson reclaims Conservative MPs.

Officials are still devising contingency plans in the event that the situation worsens in the coming weeks.

Conservative MPs applauded Boris Johnson’s decision not to impose more Covid-19 restrictions on England, but officials are still working on contingency plans in the event of a major health-care system failure.

According to the most recent data from the Office for National Statistics, one out of every 15 people in England was infected with coronavirus in the last week of 2021, the highest rate since the pandemic began.

Infections in London, which was the first to be infected with the Omicron variant, may have peaked now, but it’s unclear when the rest of the country will be affected.

“In response to the latest data, the Cabinet agreed this morning to keep Plan B in place for another three weeks, with a further review before the regulations expire on January 26,” the Prime Minister told MPs.

Despite the rapid growth in cases, he said the Plan B rules were “helping to take the edge off the Omicron wave.”

Theresa May, Mr Johnson’s predecessor, praised him for “defying calls from the Labour party and others for more restrictions before Christmas.”

“It is not in the national interest to shut down sectors of our economy partially or completely every time we see a new variant,” she continued.

Former minister Robert Jenrick said rules requiring makss in schools should “only last as long as absolutely necessary,” while Conservative MP Steve Baker pressed the Prime Minister on when “the old normal” will return.

“I can give him the categorical assurance that masks in schools will not last a day longer than we need them,” Mr Johnson replied.

Despite the Prime Minister’s announcements, officials at No 10 said they would continue to assess whether any additional measures were required.

“We will constantly review our measures based on the evidence we’re seeing,” a spokesman said.

At this time, we haven’t seen a peak in cases in England or the rest of the UK; it’s too early to predict when that will happen.

“And while the lack of significant increases in things like ICU beds is reassuring, it’s too early to say what the full impact of Omicron will be, so it’s right that we keep measures under review as the public expects.”

