With homemade wooden Christmas trees, a nine-year-old brightens up the village.

The village is brightened by a nine-year-old’s homemade wooden Christmas trees.

Noah Last, a Suffolk schoolboy, has been carving and selling his wooden trees.

As he carves out a future as a millionaire, a young entrepreneur is lighting up his village with his homemade Christmas trees.

Noah Last, a nine-year-old boy, discovered the wood and decided to sell it as trees.

This holiday season, he has been busy selling his handcrafted wooden Christmas trees for £10 to £15 each to residents and businesses in his Suffolk village of Trimley St Martin.

And he’s already stated that he wants to make £1 million by the time he’s 30.

Michelle Last, his mother, said she and her husband Stuart were “extremely proud” of their son’s business acumen.

“Not many kids have the attention span or even the thought process to do something like that,” she said. “He’s always full of ideas – not always great ideas, but he’s always full of ideas.”

Last year, Noah began making the trees out of wooden panels after conducting research online and designing his own design.

“He loves making things,” Mrs Last, who runs her own business selling yarn and gifts, said.

“He started by making a wooden Christmas tree for us, and then a few people asked him if he could make one for them, too.”

“Then he was asked if he’d do a few this year, too, so he’s back to making them.”

Last year, one of his larger creations was raffled off, raising £100 for the Guide Dogs charity, which he donated.

He intends to do the same thing this year, but with a larger donation to charity.

Noah hasn’t put all of his eggs in one basket, like any good businessman.

He even has a stall outside his house where he sells those.

He is in charge of the family’s chickens and receives financial compensation in exchange.

He also runs a village-wide book swap.

Last year’s profits enabled him to join the ranks of vehicle owners.

“He bought a tractor last year so he can cart things up and down the garden,” his mother explained.

He hasn’t revealed how he intends to spend or invest his profits this year.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Nine-year-old brightens up village with homemade wooden Christmas trees